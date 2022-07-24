After months of anticipation, the first look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been finally released at San Diego Comic-Con. With the trailer giving us glimpses at Wakanda without T'Challa, we see the rise of Namor in what looks like him raging a war against the nation. Starring Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Lupita Nyong'o and more, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever directed by Ryan Coogler releases in theatres on November 11, 2022. Black Panther Wakanda Forever: Who Is Namor? Learn More About Tenoch Huerta’s Marvel Anti-Hero Set to Debut in Ryan Coogler’s Sequel!

Watch The Trailer:

