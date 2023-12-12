Marvel Studios has confirmed the launch of Black Panther Spinoff, Eyes of Wakanda, a fresh animated series set to debut on Disney+ in the coming year. This revelation took place during a recent press screening for the initial two episodes of What If...? Season 2. Attendees were provided with an exclusive glimpse into Marvel's Disney+ animation lineup for 2024, Black Panther Wakanda Forever Premiere: Letitia Wright, Kevin Feige Pay Moving Tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

Eyes Of Wakanda Animated Series Coming In 2024

A Wakanda animated series titled ‘EYES OF WAKANDA’ is officially in the works. The series is set to release on Disney+ in 2024. pic.twitter.com/z5ftNK1R0m — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) December 12, 2023

