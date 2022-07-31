The characters of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman from Breaking Bad, played by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, were honoured with bronze statues in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The statue of Walter even shows him holding his signature Heisenberg hat. The 500 pound statues were made by sculptor Trevor Grove.

Check Out The Statues:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Breaking Bad Zone (@breakingbadzone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)