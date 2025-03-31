The Republican Party's headquarters in New Mexico, United States, has been hit by a Molotov cocktail. The Republican Party said that its office in Albuquerque was damaged in a "deliberate act of arson". It is also reported that the unidentified miscreants also spray-painted the words "ICE=KKK" on the outside of its headquarters. The organisation called the incident a "horrific attack" that was “fueled by hatred and intolerance" which was directed toward the party's values, freedoms and right to political expression. Donald Trump Hints at 3rd Term Bid in Office Despite Constitutional Barriers, Says Not Joking.

Republican Party's New Mexico Headquarters Hit by Molotov Cocktail

JUST IN: Republican Party's New Mexico headquarters hit by Molotov cocktail, "ICE=KKK" written on wall pic.twitter.com/Bl6wTB2RLb — BNO News (@BNONews) March 30, 2025

Republican Party of New Mexico Issues Statement

Deliberate Arson Targets GOP Headquarters in Albuquerque ALBUQUERQUE, MARCH 30—Early this morning, the entryway of the Republican Party of New Mexico’s headquarters in Albuquerque was destroyed in a deliberate act of arson which also included spray painting the words 'ICE=KKK.'… pic.twitter.com/pSAtIUrSAR — Republican Party of New Mexico (@NewMexicoGOP) March 30, 2025

