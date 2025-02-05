A court hearing in New Mexico descended into chaos when Carlos Lucero, the 40-year-old uncle of a murder victim, attacked the 21-year-old accused, Alexander Segura Ortiz, in Albuquerque Court. Lucero, enraged by the charges, charged toward Ortiz while shouting, "He killed my niece like a coward!" Despite an officer’s attempt to intervene, Lucero was joined by another member who also rushed to attack Ortiz. In the chaos, one individual used a folding chair to strike both Ortiz and the officer. The courtroom quickly erupted into a violent scene before security regained control of the situation. The altercation occurred in the midst of the ongoing trial, where Ortiz is accused of the murder of Lucero's niece. Pakistan: Lawyers Brutally Thrash Clients With Chairs Outside Court, Video of Violent Brawl Goes Viral.

Man Accused of Killing Woman Thrashed by Victim’s Uncle During Trial in Albuquerque Court

NEW: Suspect accused of k*lling a woman in New Mexico gets attacked in court by the deceased woman's uncle. "It was worth every moment," the uncle reportedly said to police. Alexander Ortiz was appearing before a judge in Albuquerque when a man was seen jumping over the barrier… pic.twitter.com/XZxM5gdl2s — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 4, 2025

