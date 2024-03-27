The wait is finally over! Camila Cabello has finally released the lead single "I LUV IT" for her upcoming fourth studio album, which has been reportedly titled CXOXO. She also unveiled a music video for her new song featuring rapper Playboi Carti. "I LUV It" is an absolute banger. Camila and Playboi Carti have killed it, and how! Camila Cabello Shows Off Her Blonde Hair Makeover As She Hints at New Music (Watch Video).

Check Out Camila Cabello's New Song:

