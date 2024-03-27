On March 26, Camila Cabello finally revealed the release date for her new track "I Luv It", and it's coming sooner than you think. The song will be a part of Camila's fourth studio album, which will drop on March 27. The "Senorita" singer took to her Instagram handle to tease fans with more glimpses of the upcoming song. Sharing the pictures, Camila wrote, "I LUV IT TOMORROW AT 12 PM ET". Camila Cabello Makes Hilarious Comment on Billie Eilish’s Sun-Kissed Photo, Says ‘Show Your Armpits Please’.

Camila Cabello’s “I Luv It” Drops on March 27

