"What Was I Made For?" singer Billie Eilish recently shared a sun-kissed photo of herself on Instagram. The now-deleted post showed her wearing a cap as she stared thoughtfully at the camera. Her photo grabbed the attention of Camila Cabello, who had a funny response. In the comment section, Camila wrote, “Billie, you are so pretty, but show us your armpits pleaseee.” We are sure her comments will make you go LOL. For the unversed, Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” won the Best Original Song award at the recent Oscars 2024, making her the youngest person to have won two Oscars in her career so far. Check out Camila Cabello’s funny comments on Billie Eilish’s now-deleted pic below! Is Camila Cabello Feeling 'Kind of Lonely' After Her Break-Up with Shawn Mendes? Singer Spills the Beans.

Check Billie Eilish's Now-Deleted Post Below

Camila Cabello comments on Billie Eilish’s Instagram post: “billie you are so so pretty, but show us your armspits pleaseee” pic.twitter.com/cwmFH3b33v — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) March 25, 2024

