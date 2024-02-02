Camila Cabello has just unveiled a stunning new hair makeover and dropped some thrilling news for her fans in her latest update. On February 1, the singer took to her social media to tease an exciting update about her upcoming projects. She shared a video on Instagram showcasing her fresh blonde look and stylish bangs. Sharing the video, Camila wrote, "It’s time >:)" Soon after the "Havana" singer shared the post, fans started speculating about a new song coming up soon and flooded the comments with their excitement for the new album. Camila's recent post comes just a day after the singer shared a series of pictures of herself in the recording studio. Sundance 2024: Camila Cabello Makes a Fashionable Statement at the Film Festival (See Pics).

Check Out Camila Cabello’s Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

