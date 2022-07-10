Chris Evans has set the record straight that he is no longer the Captain America. The superstar responded to a report highlighting his return to the fourth instalment of Captain America movie. The same report also questioned Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as Captain America, to which he stated facts. Chris Evans’ ‘RIP iPhone’ Post as He Finally Upgrades to a New Gadget Is Simply Sickening.

Sam Wilson is Captain America — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 9, 2022

