Chris Evans is a dad! The Avengers star and his wife, Alba Baptista, welcomed their first child together. TMZ reported that the 44-year-old Avengers star and 28-year-old Warrior Nun actress welcomed their first child on Saturday (October 25) in Massachusetts. However, the baby's gender or name has not been revealed yet. Even Chris and Alba are yet to officially announce the news of their parenthood. The couple, who have been together since 2022, tied the knot in September 2023 at a private ceremony at their home in Cape Cod. Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024: Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Make Their Red Carpet Debut at the Star-Studded Affair (Watch Video).

Chris Evans and His Wife Alba Baptista Queitly Welcome Their First Child!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TMZ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)