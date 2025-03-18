Celine Song, known for her nuanced and layered romantic drama Past Lives, which centred around a love triangle, is back with her next project, Materialists. This time, the director explores another love triangle, featuring Dakota Johnson as a matchmaker, Pedro Pascal as a wealthy tycoon, and Chris Evans as a struggling waiter. The film’s trailer, released on March 18, promises an intriguing story and, hopefully, compelling performances from its stellar lead cast. Materialist: Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal Share Steamy Kiss in NYC for Celine Song’s Film (See Pics).

Watch 'Materialists' Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)