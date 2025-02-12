The first reviews of Captain America: Brave New World have surfaced online, and they present mixed reactions. This superhero film, based on Marvel Comics, stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios, it serves as the fourth instalment in the Captain America series and follows the events of the 2021 miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Directed by Julius Onah, the film features a star-studded cast, including Harrison Ford and Giancarlo Esposito. The film centres around Wilson facing an international crisis. Check out what netizens are saying about the movie below. ‘Shah Rukh Khan, He’s the Damn Best!’: ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Star Anthony Mackie Wants To Recruit Bollywood Legend As Next Avenger!

'Big Miss'

#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld both met & exceeded my low expectations. You can feel the reshoots throughout the film & the main villain was a big miss. But this is the most cohesive the MCU has felt since 2019. Sam has good chemistry w/ his partners & it can deliver the feels. pic.twitter.com/VPUsNxuXeT — Sean Chandler (@kirkneverdied) February 12, 2025

'Action is Great'

#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld is a big win for Marvel Studios! Sam Wilson is undeniably Captain America. He embodies everything needed to lead the Avengers. The action is great! The story is very close to the vibes of The Winter Soldier. Watch on the biggest screen possible. pic.twitter.com/AjoLs7yZtb — Harrison Martin (@movieguru23) February 12, 2025

'Clunky'

#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld is clunky, anticlimactic, and about as exciting as a rerun. The screenplay gives the characters little to do, the action feels like it’s just checking a box, and Red Hulk? Don’t bother getting hyped. As the 35th film in the MCU, it plays things way… pic.twitter.com/ntyXjoECia — John Flickinger (@theFLICKpick) February 12, 2025

'Blockbuster'

#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld kicks off at full throttle, delivering a high-octane thrill ride packed with relentless action, sharp-witted banter, and adrenaline-fueled stakes. This is loading up to be a blockbuster spectacle that keeps the intensity sky-high and the pulse… pic.twitter.com/NjMBS4Ojng — Big Gold Belt Media (@BigGoldBelt) February 12, 2025

'Average'

After seeing #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld I now can see Anthony Mackies Captain America being the leader of the avengers but this is one of the most average and safe Marvel movies I have seen. Red Hulk is dope for the 5 minutes he’s in the movie. The dialogue is as subtle as a… pic.twitter.com/PMuEF9BHqB — movietalkwithbrock (@movietalkwithb) February 12, 2025

Watch 'Captain America: Brave New World’ Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)