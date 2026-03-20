Chuck Norris, the martial arts champion-turned-Hollywood action star, has died at 86. As per TMZ, Chuck Norris was hospitalised in Hawaii, USA, on March 19 and passed away on the same day. His family confirmed his passing on March 20, saying he died peacefully. “While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace,” the statement read. The actor rose to global fame through action films and his hit TV series Walker, Texas Ranger, becoming a cultural icon admired for his toughness and discipline. Chuck Norris Dies: Martial Arts Master and Actor Known For ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Passes Away at 86.

Chuck Norris Family Statement on His Demise - See Post:

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Chuck Norris Dies

BREAKING 🚨 Action movie star Chuck Norris is dead at 86 pic.twitter.com/BhqDNd1z0E — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 20, 2026

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