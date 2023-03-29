Here's another information for you of Deadpool 3. Actors Leslie Uggams and Karan Soni will reprise their respective roles from the first two Deadpool movies for the upcoming MCU-set threequel. Ryan Reynolds took to his social media account and shared the news and captions it, 'BFF's'. Soni played Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds)'s taxi driver and pal Dopinder, while Uggams portrayed his loyal roommate Blind Al. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine in Ryan Reynolds' Marvel Film; Releases on September 6, 2024 (Watch Video).

