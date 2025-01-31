Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have informed a federal judge of their intention to request the dismissal of a defamation lawsuit filed by Justin Baldoni, the director of It Ends With Us, as per Dailymail. The lawsuit, filed earlier this month, involves a high-profile legal dispute between the couple and Baldoni. According to a report by Variety, the couple’s lawyer, Michael Gottlieb, confirmed their intent in a letter to Judge Lewis Liman. The judge had requested a brief notice of their plans to seek dismissal and will set a deadline for the necessary paperwork. Additionally, Lively and Reynolds’ publicist, Leslie Sloane, who is also named in the lawsuit, submitted a similar statement. The lawyer said, “The Lively-Reynolds Parties intend to move to dismiss Plaintiffs’ complaint.” Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively Controversy: ‘It Ends With Us’ Director Justin Baldoni Shares Unseen Footage to Prove He Did Not Sexually Harass Co-Star Blake Lively (Watch Video).

