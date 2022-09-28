While Ryan Reynolds might have missed D23, he has made it up with quite the "Hugh" surprise. Taking to his socials to finally confirm Deadpool 3 in his classic tongue-in-cheek humour, the video saw Hugh Jackman pass by as he confirmed that he will be returning as Wolverine in the upcoming film. Alongside this, we have a release date as well with the film opening on September 6, 2024. Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds' Film Will Not Be Disney-Fied, Says Script Writer, Rhett Reese.

Watch the Announcement:

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)