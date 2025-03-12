Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's duelling lawsuits have captivated the attention of many. Rumours of an on-set feud during the It Ends With Us shoot had percolated online as the pair appeared to avoid each other during the film's promotional tour. After the release of the film, Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment and retaliation. In January 2025, Baldoni countersued her and Ryan Reynolds, alleging extortion and defamation. According to People, among the many serious allegations by Lively, one such instance mentioned in the complaint claimed Baldoni “discreetly bit and sucked on Ms. Lively’s lower lip during a scene in which he improvised numerous kisses on each take.” Later, he “insisted” on shooting “over and over again.” However, the latest paparazzi footage has been going viral online, which seemingly shows the opposite. The Reddit post further claimed to "debunk" the controversial intimate scene allegation with the video.

Blake Lively Caught on Video Biting Justin Baldoni’s Lower Lip?

Does the Footage 'Debunks' the Controversial Scene?

NEW FOOTAGE shows Blake Lively exhibit the same behavior she accuses Justin Baldoni of doing! Will this even make it to trial 🫣 Footage Credit: Reddit, u/the_smart_girl pic.twitter.com/LTqzcGRR4z — Zack Peter (@justplainzack) March 10, 2025

