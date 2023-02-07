JLo and Ben Affleck definitely knows how to make the headlines, be it with their lovey-dovey post-marital pics, or certain unintentional videos and pictures that seem to hint there is trouble in that marital paradise. Recently a video from the Grammys 2023 show is going viral in which, while the camera was focussed on host Trevor Noah in the audience doing a bit, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in the background caught the attention of the viewers. Why? Social media users believe they just saw the couple have a mild lovers' spat before they try to make amends when they realised the camera is on them. Or well, at least Jennifer Lopez did, trying to laugh at Noah's joke while Affleck wore a grumpy expression! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Cutely Pose for the Cam at Grammys 2023; Check Out Their Viral Pics!

Check out the video and the reactions:

How Many Feel This Way?

Hmmm...

Where are the Lip Readers When You Need Them?

That Face...

Introverts Will Truly Get What Ben's Apparently Going Through...

What's the Finding?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)