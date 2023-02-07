JLo and Ben Affleck definitely knows how to make the headlines, be it with their lovey-dovey post-marital pics, or certain unintentional videos and pictures that seem to hint there is trouble in that marital paradise. Recently a video from the Grammys 2023 show is going viral in which, while the camera was focussed on host Trevor Noah in the audience doing a bit, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in the background caught the attention of the viewers. Why? Social media users believe they just saw the couple have a mild lovers' spat before they try to make amends when they realised the camera is on them. Or well, at least Jennifer Lopez did, trying to laugh at Noah's joke while Affleck wore a grumpy expression! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Cutely Pose for the Cam at Grammys 2023; Check Out Their Viral Pics!

Check out the video and the reactions:

The way Jlo and Ben didn’t know they were being filmed 💀😂 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/wgZCxTyNGK — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) February 6, 2023

How Many Feel This Way?

Okay I kinda feel bad for Ben Affleck, I can’t lie pic.twitter.com/OWWiErOkdC — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) February 6, 2023

Hmmm...

however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now pic.twitter.com/OQxA54H9P1 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023

Where are the Lip Readers When You Need Them?

What is J Lo saying? Jlo and Ben Affleck at the #GRAMMYs Where are my lip readers at?! #jlo #BenAffleck pic.twitter.com/NVJt3yQpFL — A M A N D A (@BasicCaliBetch) February 6, 2023

That Face...

Ben Affleck's face knew we were talking about it, and it looked right at us and spoke 👀 pic.twitter.com/sd5yLQJI3V — Ben Affleck's Mood (@PetitPoulet75) February 6, 2023

Introverts Will Truly Get What Ben's Apparently Going Through...

Ben Affleck would rather be anywhere else than front row at the #Grammys2023 watching Stevie Wonder crush Higher Ground pic.twitter.com/82GwqZneNW — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) February 6, 2023

What's the Finding?

Someone please check on Ben Affleck #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/W8A5hVb6LJ — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) February 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)