In the ever-evolving world of beauty, trends tend to ebb and flow but every now and then, certain styles make a surprising return, captivating us with their unexpected charm. One such trend making a notable comeback is the bleached eyebrow look. Once seen as an avant-garde, rebellious choice, the bleached brow is yet again gaining popularity, making its way into the mainstream with influencers, celebrities and fashion enthusiasts embracing the style. First popularised by iconic figures like Twiggy in the 1960s and later revived by supermodels in the 90s and early 2000s, this bold beauty statement is once again catching the attention of the fashion world. Watch the videos below to try out this trending beauty style. Deepika Padukone Stuns at Louis Vuitton Fashion Show in Paris, Turns Heads With Parisian Chic Look (View Pictures).

Bleached Eyebrows Trend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

How To Bleach Your Eyebrows (Watch Video)

Bleached Eyebrows Trend Comeback

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)