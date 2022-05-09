Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had its worldwide release last week and the response to it has been generally positive. Benedict Cumberbatch's sequel dives into the Multiverse and never stops. With that being said, fans have taken some of the more popular pieces from the movie and turned them into quite the hilarious memes on Twitter. Here are some of the best memes and jokes that we could find. Also, some of the posts below will contain spoilers, so tread carefully. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Box Office Collection Day 3: Benedict Cumberbatch’s Marvel Flick Earns Rs 79.50 Crore in India!

Wanda Stans Ate Real Well...

Poor Black Bolt...

Black Bolt in Doctor Strange 2 pic.twitter.com/Z3oVsBSTbW — Ninja Wiener (@ninja_wiener) May 6, 2022

Dwight in Shambles...

Spoilers warning : People are really thinking Dr strange 2 was the 1st time John krasinski appeared in the Mcu but he has also been in ant man and wasp and wandavison as jimmy woo #MultiverseOfMadness #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/8xVV8yKwjA — BFHDESIGN (@batflashdesign) May 7, 2022

Love That Film!

Me watching the Avatar 2: The Way of Water trailer before #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness pic.twitter.com/V8iSAq8TGp — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) May 6, 2022

Spoilers Without Context!

Mr Fantastic? More Like Mr Spaghetti...

Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness spoilers with no context pic.twitter.com/7RGGFrDhx2 — PKMN Champion Chris (@ChrisMtz_16) May 8, 2022

