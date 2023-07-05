Looks like we will be getting to see Doctor Strange return sooner rather than later as star Benedict Cumberbatch has confirmed that he is returning to play the character next year. Revealing that he will be shooting scenes as the Sorcerer Supreme for a new Marvel film, Cumberbatch did play it a bit coy not revealing for which movie he will be returning. A Complete Unknown: Benedict Cumberbatch Rumoured to Star Alongside Timothee Chalamet in His Bob Dylan Biopic- Reports.

Check Out the Source:

Benedict Cumberbatch says he is returning to film new scenes as Doctor Strange next year for a Marvel movie. (Source: https://t.co/cWykIhMt4E) pic.twitter.com/9MNm5T1SuA — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)