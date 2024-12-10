The Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 kicked off on December 5 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with an array of celebrities from across the world. Actress Shraddha Kapoor, one of Bollywood's leading female stars, attended the prestigious event. In a recent post shared on the official Instagram handle of the Red Sea Film Festival, Shraddha Kapoor is seen striking a pose with none other than Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield! The Hollywood actor attended the screening of We Live in Time alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Jeremy Renner. Check out the pictures below. ‘It’s a Dream for Me’: Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up About His Upcoming Mythological Film 'Ramayana' Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Calls It ‘India’s Greatest Story’ (Watch Video).

Andrew Garfield, Jeremy Renner, Benedict Cumberbatch and Shraddha Kapoor at Red Sea Film Festival 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Sea Film Foundation (@redseafilm)

Shraddha Kapoor X Andrew Garfield

we got andrew garfield x shraddha kapoor before amazing spider man 3.#AndrewGarfield #ShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/qu26OnovS7 — 𝘚𝘢𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘩 (@Cinem3ooo) December 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)