Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness just premiered and the early reactions for it are calling a crazy ride. Benedict Cumberbatch's film is getting positive reactions across the board with many calling it fast paced with some neat horror elements attached to it. Elizabeth Olsen's performance is being talked about a lot with many calling her the MVP of the movie. With that being said, let's take a look at some of the best reactions online. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong Dazzle At The Film’s Grand Premiere; Check Out Pics From The Red Carpet.

Great Way of Showing the Multiverse!

My head is spinning. #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness exceeded my expectations. Fast paced & drops you right into the action. Great way of showing the multiverse. Magic, spells, fight scene, elements of horror are all in this movie. See it ASAP and then see it again ASAP. — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) May 3, 2022

Absolutely Brilliant!

Woah what a ride. #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness goes through it all. My heart is still racing from the action and the horror elements. Wall to wall action and fun filled cameos. Absolutely brilliant. Avoid all spoilers. Elizabeth Olsen is a Marvel pic.twitter.com/wimKXA4GTe — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) May 3, 2022

The Most Terrifying Marvel Movie!

By far the creepiest, gnarliest, zaniest, most haunting & terrifying Marvel movie, #MultiverseOfMadness definitely brings the Sam Raimi horror vibes, and I loved that about it. Danny Elfman’s music is a perfect fit for the film’s odd, mysterious tone & Elizabeth Olsen is MVP, imo pic.twitter.com/R5Ybhnd4rl — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 3, 2022

Raimi's Still the Master of the Comic Book Genre

They actually let Sam Raimi cook with #MultiverseOfMadness It takes a while for Raimi to truly let loose but when he does, you're reminded why he's still the master of the comic book genre. It's campy, colorful, & full of personality! But it gets messy with its MCU ties (1/2) pic.twitter.com/rZ2eJaXaVi — Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) May 3, 2022

Incredibly Creative!

#MultiverseOfMadness thoughts: 1. This movie is action-packed with incredibly creative uses of magic throughout. 2. Strange's character arc throughout his past few movies is expanded upon expertly. 3. Some really fantastic horror moments, loved the "light horror" direction. — Jack McBryan (@McBDirect) May 3, 2022

Brutal and Fun!

Absolutely in love with what I just saw. Raimi is truly all over it, and the horror elements are something special, but it’s so fast as brutal and FUN. Did not feel like anything I’ve watched in the MCU before. Cumberbatch and Olsen are 🐐. #DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/opTR7Zpz54 — Mary Maerz (@mrymrz_) May 3, 2022

All Gas, No Breaks!

#MultiverseOfMadness is the most unbelievable Marvel movie ever made. All gas, no breaks. With every scene more shocking than the last. Marvel Studios shows they are not afraid to push every limit imaginable. The Doctor Strange franchise is completely unleashed. — The Fist of Feige - Matt Roembke (@mattroembke) May 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)