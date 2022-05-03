Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness just premiered and the early reactions for it are calling a crazy ride. Benedict Cumberbatch's film is getting positive reactions across the board with many calling it fast paced with some neat horror elements attached to it. Elizabeth Olsen's performance is being talked about a lot with many calling her the MVP of the movie. With that being said, let's take a look at some of the best reactions online. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong Dazzle At The Film’s Grand Premiere; Check Out Pics From The Red Carpet.

Great Way of Showing the Multiverse!

Absolutely Brilliant!

The Most Terrifying Marvel Movie!

Raimi's Still the Master of the Comic Book Genre

Incredibly Creative!

Brutal and Fun!

All Gas, No Breaks!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)