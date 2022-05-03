Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had its grand premiere in Hollywood for which the lead cast members were seen in attendance. Benedict Cumberbatch and his co-stars Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams dazzled at the red carpet of the film’s premiere. This latest offering from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. Check out the pics below: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Benedict Cumberbatch’s MCU Flick Mints Rs 20 Crore in Advance Booking in India – Reports.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams

Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness just premiered in Hollywood! ✨🌀 Check out some of the photos from the red carpet and GET YOUR TICKETS NOW to experience the madness in GSC starting tomorrow! 🥰💥 pic.twitter.com/QKcsK8RSXB — GSC in the Multiverse of Madness (@GSCinemas) May 3, 2022

