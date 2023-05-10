After previously announcing the title of her fourth album as Hellmouth, Doja Cat has confirmed that this isn't the case anymore. In a new tweet, the singer confirmed that the new album is going to be titled First of All. She has also already revealed the tracklist for the upcoming album and has even teased that its going to be more rap-oriented. Hellmouth: Doja Cat Reveals the Tracklist For Her Upcoming Fourth Album, Previews Some of the Songs on Her Instagram Live (Watch Video).

Check Out Doja Cat's Tweet:

its not called hEllMoUth either its called "First of All" and yes I'm announcing the album title right now. — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) May 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)