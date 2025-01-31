Lisa, popularly recognised as the member of the BLACKPINK girl group, has once again captivated fans with a sneak peek of her upcoming single, “Born Again”. Ahead of its highly anticipated release in February, the singer shared a snippet of the track, sparking immense excitement. The video clip, which teases the captivating beats and lyrics of “Born Again”, was shared on her TikTok account, giving her followers an exclusive first listen. “Born Again”, which marks Lisa’s collaboration with Doja Cat and Raye, will be unveiled on February 6 at 7 PM EST and February 7 at 9 AM KST. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Teases ‘Born Again’ on TikTok; Rapper’s New Single With Doja Cat and Raye To Release on February 6 (Watch Video).

New Snippet of ‘Born Again’ Song

#LISA shares snippet of her much awaited new song ‘BORN AGAIN’ with #DojaCat & #RAYE, out Feb. 7 at 9am KST! 👏📽️🆕🎶💥2⃣/7⃣🕘🇰🇷👑❤️‍🔥pic.twitter.com/mvoDKlfJGZ — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) January 31, 2025

