Sydney Sweeney’s new American Eagle ad is going viral for all the wrong reasons, especially after American rapper and singer Doja Cat jumped in to mock it on TikTok. The campaign, titled “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” features a pun-heavy line about “genes” being passed down and “jeans” being blue, which many found awkward at best and tone-deaf at worst. Doja Cat’s exaggerated parody of the ad, complete with a fake Southern accent and the line “My jeans are blee!” quickly racked up views, adding fuel to an already growing backlash. While some fans found the ad harmless, others criticised it for strange messaging and questionable implications, turning the whole thing into a meme-worthy moment. Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Jeans Ad Goes Viral, Sparks Reactions Online With Her ‘Great Jeans’ AE Campaign (See Pics and Videos).

Doja Cat Mocks Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Ad in New TikTok!

Doja Cat mocks Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle commercial in new TikTok. pic.twitter.com/22nLoguWGG — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 29, 2025

'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' Watch American Eagle Ad:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)