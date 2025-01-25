Lisa, a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink, has teased her upcoming single, “Born Again”. Collaborating with Doja Cat and Raye, Lisa has created anticipation among fans by sharing a snippet of the track on TikTok. The much-awaited song is set to release on February 6 at 7 PM EST and February 7 at 9 AM KST, leaving fans counting down the days. ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Teaser: BLACKPINK’s Lisa Goes ‘Sawadika’ As She Makes Her Acting Debut; Mike White’s HBO Series Premieres Feb 16, 2025 (Watch).

‘Born Again’ Teaser

‘BORN AGAIN’ SOUNDS SO GOOD WHAT pic.twitter.com/mKFDuA2huM — lisa loops (@lsloops) January 25, 2025

Doja Cat, Lisa, Raye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

