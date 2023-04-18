It's Christmas for Doja Cat fans as the singer has unveiled the name and tracklist for her upcoming fourth album. Titled Hellmouth, the album will feature 19 new songs from the star and is scheduled to release sometime in 2023. However, that's not all, as the singer did give a preview for some of the songs on her Instagram Live as well. Doja Cat Teases Her Fourth Album by Deleting All Photos on Instagram and Uploading an Image Captioned '4'.

Check Out the Tracklist:

Doja Cat unveils tracklist for her upcoming new album, ‘Hellmouth.’ pic.twitter.com/T2j9QW1Jfx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 17, 2023

Check Out the Preview:

Doja Cat ‘previews’ her next album on Instagram Live. https://t.co/pliiu8fbxq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 17, 2023

