Reportedly, Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are engaged after nearly seeing each other for five years. Even though the two are yet to make the news official, a source tells ET that “they have been showing off her ring to people.” The pair had sparked engagement rumors earlier this month. Are Prabhas and Kriti Sanon Getting Engaged? Here’s What Adipurush Actor’s Team Has To Say.

