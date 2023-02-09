It has been a long time since rumours are going around Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s relationship. The actors who’d next be seen in Adipurush are rumoured to be dating. However, the pan-India star had cleared the air on Unstoppable With NBK 2 saying ‘there’s no such thing’. Recently, speculation did rounds citing that Prabhas and Kriti are planning to get engaged in the Maldives. However, the Adipurush actor’s team has issued clarification over it saying, “Prabhas and Kriti are just friends. The news about them getting engaged is not true.” Is Prabhas Dating Kriti Sanon? Actor Breaks Silence on Dating Rumours With Adipurush Co-Star.

Prabhas And Kriti Sanon Engagement Rumours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

