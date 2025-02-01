Emily in Paris star Lily Collins and her husband, Charlie McDowell, are now parents to a beautiful baby girl, whom they welcomed via surrogacy. The couple shared an intimate moment with their followers by posting a heartwarming photo of their newborn and revealing her name. In their touching message, they wrote, "Welcome to the center of our world, Tove Jane McDowell. Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again…" Lily and Charlie married in 2021 at Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado. ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5: Lily Collins Confirms Renewal With Exciting Insta Post (View Pics).

