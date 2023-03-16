At the SXSW premiere for Evil Dead Rise, Bruce Campbell kicked out an extremely rude fan during the Q&A session for the film. Cursing out the cast and crew and yelling that the film "f***ing sucks," the fan began to walk off but not before Campbell told him to "get the f*** out of here." This of course got our favourite groovy actor some well deserved cheers. Evil Dead Rise Review: Alyssa Sutherland and Lilly Sullivan's Horror Film Will 'Satisfy' Fans of the Franchise Say Early Reactions, Call it 'Terrifying' and a 'Gorefest'.

Check Out the Clip of Bruce Campbell Kicking Out a Fan:

An fan at the #EvilDeadRise #SXSW premiere said “This movie fucking sucks!” to which @GroovyBruce responds “What are you doing here? Get the fuck out of here!” pic.twitter.com/mIBI29yr7b — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) March 16, 2023

