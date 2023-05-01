Evil Dead Rise continues to be a major success as in its second weekend, the film has proved to be extremely profitable. On an estimated budget of $12 million to $17 million, the movie has grossed $86 million worldwide. Being a treat for horror fans, Evil Dead Rise definitely seems to be a success critically and commercially. Evil Dead Rise Movie Review: Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan are Stellar in This Terrifying and Gruesome Entry in the Classic Horror Franchise (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Box Office Collection:

‘EVIL DEAD RISE’ has earned $86M worldwide so far. Read our review: https://t.co/J6amrzMKUi pic.twitter.com/pitpTdOM5f — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)