The first batch of reactions for Evil Dead Rise are finally out and it looks like it will deliver everything you would want from an Evil Dead film. The first reactions says that it continues the tone of the 2013 film while still incorporating elements from the classic films of the franchise. Here are some of the reactions. Evil Dead Rise Trailer: Netizens Highly Impressed by First Look at Alyssa Sutherland's Horror Film, Celebrate the Return of the Cult-Classic Franchise.

Intense and Claustrophobic!

#EvilDeadRise is everything you could ask for in a horror movie, gnarly violence, nonstop terror and especially for fans of the series it delivers buckets of style and dark humor. Cronin has crafted some of the most intense and claustrophobic set pieces I’ve seen this year! pic.twitter.com/zhryw8wg51 — Chris (@ItsChrisAguilar) March 16, 2023

Sick and Sadistic!

Evil Dead Rise is so sick and sadistic! It continues the perfect track record of the franchise. Crowd was buzzing throughout and so fired up.! It’s everything you want and more from this franchise. Do not mis this one I can’t wait to watch it again! @sxsw #evildeadrise pic.twitter.com/77iRWZ2Vrc — Luis @SXSW (@cultureelixir) March 16, 2023

Viscious!

#EvilDeadRise gives me everything I want as an EVIL DEAD fan and more. It’s as vicious as 2013, opens the door to future entries in endlessly exiting ways, and owns its place in the series. I’m still buzzing. A franchise that continues to do no wrong. pic.twitter.com/yif8twyLcw — Matt Donato (@DoNatoBomb) March 16, 2023

Crowd-Pleasing!

#EvilDeadRise is the big crowd-pleasing Evil Dead movie we were hoping for. This EVIL DEAD rises to the occasion. Remixing all the best parts of the franchise to date, in a 1930s tower block, it moves from darkly funny to utterly savage. The audience went ballistic. Hurrah! pic.twitter.com/RBpPDhW3X3 — Whitlock And Pope 🎃 (@WhitlockAndPope) March 16, 2023

Gnarly and Wild!

#EvilDeadRise is gnarly and WILD - as every Evil Dead film (and show 😉) should be. There are no limits when working with deadites, Lee Cronin knows it, and runs with it to great effect - both when it comes to delivering deeply chilling horror and also a blood soaked good time. pic.twitter.com/kGTsLSbgY3 — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) March 16, 2023

Diabolically Comical!

EVIL DEAD RISE is a blood-soaked blast! All of the haunting images & unique shooting styles are summoned back on screen. Fantastic practical effects & gruesome contortion work take center stage. it’s diabolically comical in all the best ways. #sxsw2023 #evildeadrise — Marisa Mirabal (@Marisa_Mirabal) March 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)