Warner Bros finally seems to have a hit on its hands as Evil Dead Rise has had an extremely solid box office collection. Collection over $40.8 million worldwide in its opening weekend on an estimated budget of $19 million, the movie has scored big. The Evil Dead franchise is finally back and better than ever. Evil Dead Rise Movie Review: Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan are Stellar in This Terrifying and Gruesome Entry in the Classic Horror Franchise (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Box Office Collection:

