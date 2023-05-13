The much-awaited film, Fast X's first premiere was held in Rome last night (May 12) which saw Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena and many more in attendance. Now, before its theatrical release on May 19, people who watched the Fast and Furious film at the special screening poured their heart out on Twitter. Netizens have lauded Fast X, with everyone calling it entertaining, visual spectacle and more. Check out early reviews of Fast X below. Fast X: Dwayne Johnson to Make Cameo As Luke Hobbs in Fast & Furious Franchise – Reports.

'Wild'

'Ensemble Rocks'

"Entertaining'

'Needle Drop'

'It's A Win'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)