The much-awaited film, Fast X's first premiere was held in Rome last night (May 12) which saw Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena and many more in attendance. Now, before its theatrical release on May 19, people who watched the Fast and Furious film at the special screening poured their heart out on Twitter. Netizens have lauded Fast X, with everyone calling it entertaining, visual spectacle and more. Check out early reviews of Fast X below. Fast X: Dwayne Johnson to Make Cameo As Luke Hobbs in Fast & Furious Franchise – Reports.

'Wild'

Caught #FastX last week! It’s a wild, non-stop action thrill ride that delivers the most shocking ending of the franchise, so far. Not perfect (end may divide fans), but it’s been growing on me & I can’t wait to see it again. Universal's def trying to make this its Infinity War. pic.twitter.com/0EWbLNezOi — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) May 12, 2023

'Ensemble Rocks'

#FastX is utterly ridiculous (I loved every second). Action sequences and one-liners left my face hurting from smiling so much. Momoa is hilarious. Ensemble rocks. Cinema? Please. Peak summer blockbuster? Hell yes. Built for a popcorn-filled big screen experience. @ComicBook pic.twitter.com/5XWLT4daQO — Liam (@LiamTCrowley) May 12, 2023

"Entertaining'

#FastX is an entertaining thrill ride. It’s a visual spectacle with some truly incredible stunts and some wildly outrageous moments you’d expect from the Fast franchise, but what Jason Momoa brings to the film as Dante is magic! His performance oozes charisma. pic.twitter.com/UjOlR77aEF — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) May 12, 2023

'Needle Drop'

#FastX has a needle drop I've been waiting yrs for. Almost lost it in the theater when it came on. A Jersey staple (of every party/club ever?), crowds are gonna lose it when it plays. Can't believe this was somehow never in the Fast Saga. They know their audience. — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) May 12, 2023

'It's A Win'

Fast X gets the Fast & Furious series back on track, and reason #1 is Jason Momoa, who plays Dante like F&F's version of The Joker. He's a gleeful psychopath, and it's delightful. Along with a story that avoids what made Fate Of The Furious and F9 feel stale, it's a win. #FastX pic.twitter.com/fgZy6gjYTR — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) May 12, 2023

