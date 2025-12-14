John Cena's final match might not have ended in a win, but the 17-time world champion did not disappoint his fans, viewers worldwide, and fellow peers, showing great in-ring skills against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington. After the hard-fought match, Cena had fellow RAW and SmackDown wrestlers congratulate him on a successful career, before the 'Cenation' leader thanked the crowd, laid down his iconic wristbands, and left his pair of shoes in the ring, symbolising the end of an era. Cena received a guard of honour from current and former wrestlers during his final walk towards the Gureilla position, which ended with the 17-time world champion thanking the audiences in his final WWE active appearance. John Cena Retires: Undertaker, Triple H, Cody Rhodes Post Heartfelt Tributes, Words of Encouragement for 17-Time World Champion Ahead of His Final Pro-Wrestling Match.

John Cena Bids Wrestling Adieu

