WWE will present its fans with the last Saturday Night's Main Event of 2025, which will bring an end to John Cena's incredible in-ring career. The SNME XLII will see Cena take on Gunther in the 17-time world champion's final match as a WWE superstar, which will air live from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C, on December 13 (December 14 in India) and will begin at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans will have TV viewing options for John Cena's final match as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasting partner in India, and can find a live telecast on Sony Ten 1, 3, and 4 channels. Indian audiences can find an online viewing option for Saturday Night's Event on the Sony LIV app and website as well. John Cena's Next Opponent: Who Will WWE's 17-Time Champion Face Next on His Retirement Tour?.

John Cena's Last Match Live Streaming

From childhood memories to life lessons, we all carry a piece of John Cena with us 🥹 Tell us your story and be a part of our tribute video across our social platforms 📽️ (*𝐓&𝐂 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲) Watch the Champ's Final Match, on December 14, LIVE at 6:30 AM & Repeat at 8 PM, on… pic.twitter.com/xdbRyY4ynx — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 5, 2025

