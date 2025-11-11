In his final WWE appearance in Boston, John Cena created history by becoming a Grand Slam Champion, after the 17-time champion beat Dominik Mysterio on Monday Night RAW to win his first-ever Intercontinental Title. With this, Cena became the 25th wrestler to become a Grand Slam Champion, who have held Intercontinental, Tag Team, WWE, and United States titles at least once in their World Wrestling Entertainment stint. Cena is currently weeks away from his final WWE match, with his retirement tour concluding on December 13. John Cena Retirement: WWE Legend Announces 16-Man 'The Last Time is Now Tournament' To Determine His Opponent in Last Match (Watch Video)

John Cena Is A Grand Slam Champion

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)