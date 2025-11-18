John Cena is set to make his final appearance in RAW as an in-ring talent when WWE Monday Night RAW takes place this week on November 17. This episode will also play a massive role in the lead-up to Survivor Series: WarGames. The Monday Night Raw episode will be held at World's Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden, in New York City, and for viewers in India, the WWE Raw live streaming will be available on November 18, starting at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Netflix is the platform to tune in to for those in India looking for an online viewing option to watch WWE live streaming, but it will require a subscription. Fans in India, unfortunately, won't have any live telecast available of WWE RAW as there is no official broadcast partner here. WWE RAW Tonight, November 17: John Cena's Last RAW Appearance, Becky Lynch Clashes With Maxxine Dupri For Women's Intercontinental Title, and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

WWE Raw November 17 Details

THE LAST TIME IS NOW. Tomorrow night is the final time U can C @JohnCena on #WWERaw! 👋 📍 NEW YORK CITY 🎟️ https://t.co/Q9L5GiAZU1 ▶️ https://t.co/DxFacHtIp7 pic.twitter.com/YXHamFE56J — WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2025

