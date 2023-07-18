Gigi Hadid was reportedly arrested and a friend of hers arrived in the Cayman Islands on a private plane, but soon after customs arrested her for possession of ganja and the tools to use it. Two days later they both appeared in court where they pleaded guilty and were fined $1,000. They are not facing any charges. The actress has also moved on from the incident and even shared pictures from her vacation. Bikini-Clad Gigi Hadid Shows Off Her Dragon Tattoo on Hip; Check Out the Supermodel's Sexy Pics!

