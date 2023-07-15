Gigi Hadid, who is currently on a vacation with her girl gang, posted 'mornin' pics on her Instagram that are too hot to handle. In the photos shared, the sensational model could be seen flaunting her hourglass figure in a skimpy printed bikini. However, the highlight of her post was her new giant dragon tattoo which she got inked on her hip. Fans went gaga over Gigi's beauty and praised her in the comment section of her post. Check it out! Disha Patani Puts Her Sexy Curves on Display As She Flashes Her Cleavage in Black Dress for Calvin Klein Photoshoot (View Pics).

Gigi Hadid in Bikini:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

