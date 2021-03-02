Godzilla vs Kong, the sequel to both Godzilla: The King of Monsters and Kong: Skull Island, is releasing in China in theatres on March 26, as per its new Chinese poster. This would be five days ahead of its premiere in USA, where it would arrive on March 31 in both theatres and HBO Max.

#GodzillaVsKong will release in China on March 26, 5 days ahead of the US Watch out for spoilers if you don't want to know who wins 🙈 (via @Variety | https://t.co/2qVm694Til) pic.twitter.com/0Qhiuxipzq — Fandom (@getFANDOM) March 1, 2021

