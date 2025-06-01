Netflix’s TUDUM 2025 event unveiled the first teaser for Stranger Things Season 5, marking the final chapter of what remains Netflix’s most popular series. Dubbed the ‘Date Announcement’ promo, the teaser blends nostalgia with impending dread - the first half revisits key moments from past seasons, while the second half offers chilling glimpses of the new instalment, including fresh faces and Will Byers’ blood-curdling scream. Adding to the suspense, Stranger Things Season 5 will be released in three parts, arriving on November 26, December 25 and December 31, 2025. Stranger Things Season 4 Vol 2 Review: Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour's Netflix Series Continues to Be Television At Its Stunning Best!

Watch Date Announcement Teaser of 'Stranger Things' S5:

