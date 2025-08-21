Actress Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Nongiovi are now parents! The couple who tied the knot in May 2024 welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on August 21. Sharing a joint post on Instagram, the couple announced the joyous news with their fans and followers. The Stranger Things star wrote, "This summer, we welcomed our weet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter in both peace and privacy." She added, "And then there were 3 Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovie." Check out the post below. ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Premieres With ‘The Crawl’: Ross Duffer Teases ‘Craziest Opening Ever’ for Hit Netflix Series’ Finale; Director Nearly Reveals Titles of First Two Episodes (View Post).

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Welcome a Daughter Through Adoption

View this post on Instagram

