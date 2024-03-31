Adam Wingard's Monsterverse film, Godzilla x Kong–The New Empire, has made significant waves at the box office, collecting an impressive $194 million worldwide during its opening weekend. According to Hollywood Handle, it has now claimed the title of the highest-grossing film of 2024. This installment represents the 13th film in the King Kong franchise and has garnered positive feedback from critics and audiences alike. Godzilla x Kong–The New Empire Review: Early Reactions Call Adam Wingard Directorial ‘The Most Enjoyable MonsterVerse Movie’ Packed With ‘Fun Kaiju Action’.

Godzilla x Kong–The New Empire BO Collection

‘GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE’ earned $194M on its worldwide box office opening weekend, the highest of 2024. The film had a $135M budget. pic.twitter.com/RnZa5hXaLl — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) March 31, 2024

Watch Godzilla x Kong–The New Empire's Trailer:

