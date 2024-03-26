Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is a sequel to Godzilla vs Kong (2021), marking the fifth installment in the MonsterVerse franchise. Additionally, it stands as the 38th film in the Godzilla franchise and the 13th film in the King Kong franchise. Starring Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry, who reprise their roles from the previous film, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has garnered positive reviews. The film that was screened at LA’s TCL Chinese Theatre on March 25 has been hailed as ‘The Most Enjoyable MonsterVerse Movie’ packed with ‘Fun Kaiju Action’. Godzilla x Kong Trailer: Legendary Monsters Team Up to Battle Colossal Threat in ‘The New Empire’.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has left critics awestruck with its captivating visuals. The battles in this monster film have turned out to be jaw-dropping, and some critics have even hinted at the inclusion of ‘surprises’ in the movie. The plot of the film reads, “The film follows Godzilla and Kong, as they unite together against a mysterious Hollow Earth threat, and also focuses on the previously untold origins of the Titans and Skull Island.” Let’s check out some of the reactions on this film:

'Insane Action'

#GodzillaXKong is everything you could want from a showa-era inspired Kaiju film. INSANE action & loads of fun! It leans heavily into the lore & sci-fi elements of the MonsterVerse. Kong’s the heart of the movie with Godzilla providing the brawn but Suko steals the show 🥹 pic.twitter.com/sMCg7awt44 — Sammy J (@SammyJReacts) March 26, 2024

'Godzilla And Kong Take Centerstage'

#GodzillaXKong is nonstop/fun Kaiju action that fans of monster movies love. Both Godzilla and Kong take centerstage in this latest entry in Legendary’s evolving Monsterverse. Brian Tyree Henry & Dan Stevens are fun together. But this movie belongs to the giant monsters. pic.twitter.com/daJ3UyIbsW — B E A N Z (Miss U Mom) (@BeanzGotGamez) March 26, 2024

‘The Most Enjoyable MonsterVerse Movie’

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the most enjoyable MonsterVerse movie yet, the one where it feels everybody understood the assignment. Story is a bit thin, but the titan smashing more than makes up for it. #GodzillaXKong pic.twitter.com/gk8gDeYXhT — Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) March 26, 2024

'Epic Battles'

#GodzillaXKong is a momentous spectacle that dazzles with its vibrant technicolor visuals. The epic battles btwn the titans are jaw-dropping and are accompanied by a story with a gargantuan heart. Plus, there’s Dan Stevens flexing in a Hawaiian shirt for 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/PsBMAdsQjH — Shannon | #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@shannon_mcgrew) March 26, 2024

'Wild Kaiju Action'

#GodzillaXKong hits plenty of sweet spots for me! Tons of wild kaiju action, a brutal villain for Kong, a powered-up Godzilla, Dan Stevens having a blast, some legit surprises, and so many colors. Bring me more MonsterVerse! pic.twitter.com/eaxDkJwmnF — Aaron Neuwirth (@AaronsPS4) March 26, 2024

'Atomic Blast'

#GodzillaXKong is an ATOMIC BLAST! A fantastically weird, psychedelic trip through the Shōwa Era w/all the vibrance of an 80s album cover. This thing is an absurdist romp - crimson apes, frost dragons, a delightfully absurd Dan Stevens. Another FUN entry in the MonsterVerse! pic.twitter.com/Qmzx8Jytug — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) March 26, 2024

Adam Wingard had earlier shared, “There has never been a monster before that covets power necessarily. A lot of time they go by instincts, no matter how evil they are, and so that’s what makes him unique,” reports PTI. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire also features Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns and Fala Chen. The film is scheduled for international release on March 27 and in the US on March 29.

