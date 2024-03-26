Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is a sequel to Godzilla vs Kong (2021), marking the fifth installment in the MonsterVerse franchise. Additionally, it stands as the 38th film in the Godzilla franchise and the 13th film in the King Kong franchise. Starring Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry, who reprise their roles from the previous film, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has garnered positive reviews. The film that was screened at LA’s TCL Chinese Theatre on March 25 has been hailed as ‘The Most Enjoyable MonsterVerse Movie’ packed with ‘Fun Kaiju Action’. Godzilla x Kong Trailer: Legendary Monsters Team Up to Battle Colossal Threat in ‘The New Empire’.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has left critics awestruck with its captivating visuals. The battles in this monster film have turned out to be jaw-dropping, and some critics have even hinted at the inclusion of ‘surprises’ in the movie. The plot of the film reads, “The film follows Godzilla and Kong, as they unite together against a mysterious Hollow Earth threat, and also focuses on the previously untold origins of the Titans and Skull Island.” Let’s check out some of the reactions on this film:

Adam Wingard had earlier shared, “There has never been a monster before that covets power necessarily. A lot of time they go by instincts, no matter how evil they are, and so that’s what makes him unique,” reports PTI. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire also features Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns and Fala Chen. The film is scheduled for international release on March 27 and in the US on March 29.

