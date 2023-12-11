Google has started rolling its 'year in search' results for 2023, and among the searches it had rolled out, we have top songs globally and top 'hum to search' globally. Among the top 10 searches songs globally, we have Yoasobi's "Idol", as the top searched song, followed by Jason Aldean's "Try That In A Small Town". BTS member Jungkook's solo "Seven" also makes it to the list. Year-Ender 2023: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan To Aditya Roy Kapur, Bollywood Stars Who Lit Up OTT Space With Their Debuts.

Check the results below:

Top Searched Songs Globally in 2023:

While Imagine Dragons' "Bones" tops the list of Top 'Hum to Search' songs globally, Brahmastra song "Kesariya", sung by Arijit Singh, and King's "Maan Meri Jaan" also find places in the list.

Top Hum to Search Songs Globally in 2023:

